RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held talks on Sunday in Riyadh, pledging to deepen cooperation on energy, investment and digital connectivity as the countries marked 100 years of diplomatic relations.

The crown prince received Mitsotakis at Al-Yamamah Palace, where an official reception ceremony preceded the talks, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis observe a military salute in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)

In a joint statement issued at the end of the visit, both sides stressed the need to protect international shipping routes and keep energy supplies flowing without interruption.

They expressed concern about attacks on energy infrastructure and their effects on supplies and market stability.

Greece praised Saudi efforts to stabilize global oil markets and maintain supplies through alternative export routes, including the East-West Pipeline.

The discussions also focused on expanding economic ties. The countries said bilateral trade reached about $1.7 billion in 2025, up from 2021, and called for stronger investment ties in infrastructure, construction, energy, logistics and technology.

The talks built on a strategic partnership council announced during the crown prince’s visit to Greece in July 2022. The council held its first meeting during Mitsotakis’ visit to Saudi Arabia in January 2025.

Among their energy priorities, the two countries pledged to accelerate work on the planned Saudi-Greek electricity interconnection. The project aims to enable electricity exchanges, improve grid reliability and strengthen power links between Saudi Arabia and Europe through Greece.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis shake hands in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)

They also agreed to explore opportunities to export clean hydrogen from Saudi Arabia to Greece and other EU markets, while expanding investment in conventional and renewable energy and petrochemicals.

Beyond energy, the two sides welcomed progress on the EMC submarine cable project, designed to strengthen digital connectivity between East and West, and pledged to coordinate its completion according to the agreed timetable.

Saudi Arabia encouraged Greek companies to establish regional headquarters in the Kingdom and pursue opportunities linked to major projects, including Riyadh Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Greece, in turn, invited Saudi investment in energy, transport, logistics, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies, highlighting its position as a gateway to European markets.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis observe a military salute in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)

The two countries also pledged closer defense and security cooperation, including efforts to combat crime, terrorism and terrorist financing. They called for greater exchanges of expertise and training, along with cybersecurity cooperation and information sharing.

On climate policy, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. They also supported cooperation on the circular carbon economy, an approach to managing carbon emissions.

The statement outlined further areas for cooperation, including artificial intelligence, space technology, health, education, culture, tourism and sports.

Earlier on Sunday, Mitsotakis was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of the Riyadh region.