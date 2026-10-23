ASTANA: Saudi Arabia, represented by its Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, or Nazaha, and the Republic of Kazakhstan, represented by its National Security Committee, have signed a memorandum of understanding to combat corruption and enhance cooperation.

The agreement was signed by Nazaha President Mazin Al-Kahmous and Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Qahtani.

The pact aims to strengthen cooperation in combating cross-border corruption, exchange information, and enhance institutional capacity.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations between the Kingdom and Kazakhstan and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.