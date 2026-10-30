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Friday . October 30, 2026
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saudi arabia puts ai agents to work in logistics and tourism
Saudi Arabia puts AI agents to work in logistics and tourism
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Updated 30 October 2026 05:49
Arab News
October 30, 2026
05:48
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Saudi Arabia puts AI agents to work in logistics and tourism
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