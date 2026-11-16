RIYADH: The Development Authorities Support Center will host the virtual Development Authorities and Strategic Offices Forum from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

The event will bring together leaders and staff from development agencies and strategic offices, as well as partners in the development ecosystem. They will discuss shared challenges and highlight best practices to strengthen integration, share expertise and develop practical solutions.

Under the banner “Towards an Integrated Development Ecosystem,” the forum will address regional and urban development through three main themes: governance and institutional integration; urban development and development projects; and innovation, digital transformation and smart cities. It will also feature dialogue sessions and interactive workshops.

Key topics to be covered include the development and activation of strategic partnerships, risk management viewed through the lens of opportunity, development-focused communication and media management for events, urban codes, and the experiences of development authorities and strategic offices in executing development projects.

Additionally, the forum will explore urban intelligence, smart cities, advanced technologies and urban innovation. It also seeks to foster communication and integration among relevant entities, supporting the advancement of a comprehensive development ecosystem.

This is the fourth edition of the forum. Last year’s event, organized by the Eastern Province Development Authority, brought together 14 authorities and strategic offices, 500 attendees and 50 speakers. It also featured 14 dialogue sessions and the signing of 11 agreements.

This year’s edition will continue to serve as an annual platform that brings together development authorities, strategic offices and relevant stakeholders to exchange expertise, share experiences and discuss priority topics, fostering integration and knowledge sharing.