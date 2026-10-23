ISTANBUL: Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan on Friday described the Israeli “occupation as the main source of instability in the Middle East and beyond”, calling for an urgent implementation of the two-state solution in Palestine and diplomatic efforts to end the Israel-US war with Iran.

In a joint statement following talks in Istanbul, the foreign ministers of the four countries said Israeli policies had deepened a sense of injustice worldwide and renewed their calls for an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They demanded an immediate end to settler attacks and settlement expansion in the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and called for uninterrupted humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

They also urged renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the US-Israeli war with Iran, insisting that the crisis be resolved “exclusively through dialogue and diplomacy.”

They reaffirmed their support for the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, signed by Washington and Tehran in June, and urged both sides to work toward a lasting negotiated settlement.

Their appeal comes amid intensified Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and renewed fears of a wider conflict after reports that the US and Israeli militaries had drawn up plans for possible strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and missile capabilities following the US midterm elections on Nov. 3.

The ministers condemned the Houthi militia’s “unacceptable escalation” and attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

They reiterated their solidarity with the Kingdom and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, calling on the Houthis to immediately halt military activities and return to negotiations.

They also condemned attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, warning that continued restrictions on maritime navigation threatened global supply chains and shipments of oil, food and fertilizers, with consequences extending far beyond the Middle East.

The ministers rejected measures obstructing lawful shipping and called for the “swift and full restoration of safe, secure and unhindered passage” through the Strait of Hormuz.

They also agreed to continue consultations and coordination on efforts to ease regional tensions and strengthen security, stressing that the current pressing challenges require collective action by the international community.

Saudi, Pakistani foreign ministers hold separate talks

On the sidelines of the Istanbul meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly the situation in Yemen.

The two ministers condemned Houthi attacks targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia and discussed efforts to reduce regional tensions and ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, along with Turkiye, are signatories to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed in August 2026, which stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries is considered an attack against all.

Pakistan has since pledged military support for Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks, with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif saying Islamabad would use “whatever means are available” to defend the Kingdom.

During their meeting, Prince Faisal and Dar reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional peace, security and stability.