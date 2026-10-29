RIYADH: Saudi Arabia opened its pavilion at the 2026 Algiers International Book Fair, which runs until Nov. 7, at the Palais des Expositions in Pins Maritimes on Wednesday.

Azouz Nasri, speaker of Algeria’s Council of the Nation, inaugurated the pavilion. Malika Bendouda, Algeria’s culture and arts minister was in attendance, as well as Abdullah Al-Busairi, Saudi ambassador to Algeria, and Abdulatif Alwasel, CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.

In a statement, Alwasel said Saudi Arabia’s selection as Guest of Honor marked a milestone in relations between the two countries and showed the Kingdom’s active presence in the regional and international cultural landscape.

He said the event offered an exceptional opportunity to introduce Algerian audiences to the diversity and richness of Saudi culture.

The Kingdom’s delegation at the fair included the heritage, culinary arts, fashion, architecture and design, as well as film commissions.

The Kingdom’s program will feature panel discussions, poetry evenings, and interactive sessions with renowned Saudi writers and poets, the statement added.

Saudi traditional arts and a special display of treasured historical manuscripts will emphasize the Kingdom’s literary and cultural legacy. The pavilion will also showcase Saudi publications, handicrafts, archaeological replicas from across the Kingdom, and the sounds of Saudi musical instruments.