RIYADH: Travelers looking to explore Saudi Arabia beyond its major cities can discover more than 130 tourism experiences along the Northern Route, a 1,200-km journey featuring 16 stops across Riyadh, Qassim and Hail.

Part of the Saudi Winter 2026 tourism program, the route brings together desert adventures, historical landmarks, traditional markets and rural experiences, encouraging visitors to discover the Kingdom’s cultural and natural attractions by road.

Operating under the slogan “Every Stop is a Journey,” the scheme aims to turn road trips into tourism experiences, with each destination offering opportunities to explore local traditions, landscapes and communities.

Stretching from Riyadh to Jubbah in the Hail region, the route allows travelers to plan their journeys around their interests, whether outdoor activities, cultural attractions, local cuisine or heritage sites.

Desert landscapes are among the main attractions, with activities including camping, photography and outdoor exploration. The Kingdom’s cooler winter temperatures also provide an opportunity for visitors to experience destinations that can be difficult to explore during the summer months.

Beyond adventure tourism, the Northern Route highlights the cultural identity of the regions it passes through.

Visitors can explore historical neighborhoods, traditional architecture and heritage sites that reflect the Kingdom’s past, while local markets offer opportunities to discover handicrafts and products associated with different communities.

Food is another part of the experience, with regional dishes such as jareesh, qursan and marqooq offering visitors a taste of traditional Saudi cooking.

In Qassim, travelers can also discover kleija, a traditional pastry closely associated with the region’s culinary heritage.

The route also promotes rural and agricultural tourism, offering visitors opportunities to explore farms, learn about local agricultural practices and experience life outside major urban centers.

The Northern Route forms part of broader efforts to diversify Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings and encourage domestic and international travelers to explore destinations beyond established attractions.

By connecting major cities with smaller towns, rural communities and heritage locations, the scheme seeks to distribute tourism activity across different parts of the Kingdom.

Travelers can find information about destinations, activities and available experiences through the Visit Saudi platform, allowing them to plan itineraries based on their interests and preferred stops.