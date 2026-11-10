RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved a new consumer protection system and exempted state-owned companies from customs duties on certain electric passenger vehicles imported for public transport services.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The customs exemption applies to electric passenger vehicles imported by state-owned companies for use in their own fleets and facilities, as well as by government entities involved in public transport. The measure is subject to regulations set by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The Cabinet also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy for cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

It approved an agreement with Portugal on mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

Several other decisions concerned international cooperation. The Cabinet authorized the minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance to discuss and sign a draft memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Religious Council of Brunei on cooperation in Islamic affairs.

The minister of communications and information technology was authorized to discuss a draft agreement with Brunei on cooperation in digital economy and information technology.

The minister of human resources and social development was authorized to discuss a draft memorandum with Jordan’s Ministry of Social Development on cooperation in developing the skills of social work professionals, including training, accreditation and quality assurance.

The Cabinet also authorized the minister of investment to sign a draft agreement with Bangladesh on the promotion and protection of reciprocal investments.

In transport, the minister of transport and logistic services, who chairs the board of the General Authority for Transport, was authorized to discuss a draft memorandum with Bahrain on maritime transport cooperation.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Transport and Turkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on cooperation in the railway sector.

It also authorized the president of the Human Rights Commission to discuss a draft memorandum of understanding with the Digital Cooperation Organization on cooperation in human rights.

The Cabinet appointed two members to the National Center for Archives board, approved the final accounts of three development and cultural institutions, and referred a number of issues to relevant ministries and government bodies for review.

It also appointed Dr. Nayef bin Nasser bin Labdah as deputy governor of Jazan region and promoted Ali bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani to senior business adviser at the Ministry of Finance, both at the 15th rank.