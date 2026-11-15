RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief distributes thousands of hot meals daily to people in central and southern Gaza.

The meals are prepared at the agency’s central kitchen as part of Saudi Arabia’s campaign to support Palestinians in the enclave.

The kitchen operates in cooperation with the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, KSrelief’s implementation partner in Gaza.

Teams from the two organizations delivered 24,800 hot meals to families in need on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project targets families in areas including Deir Al-Balah and Al-Qarara, with food safety measures applied throughout the preparation, production and distribution processes.

The assistance follows continued Saudi relief efforts to support Gaza. On Nov. 4, a convoy carrying tents and food baskets entered the enclave to help families meet their shelter and food needs.

Saudi Arabia launched its fundraising campaign for Gaza through KSrelief’s Sahem platform in November 2023, following directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.