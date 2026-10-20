RIYADH: Saudi children are using their creativity and passion for gaming to raise awareness about blood donation, transforming the popular online platform Roblox into a virtual space that encourages humanitarian values and community engagement.

The initiative features an interactive Roblox map where young players can simulate donating blood, learn about its importance and understand how it can help save lives.

Although the children are too young to donate blood themselves, they have found a way to participate in spreading awareness through a platform they already know and enjoy.

Under the slogan “A mindset that protects the nation,” the initiative delivers a simple message: Age should not prevent children from contributing to their communities.

For 8-year-old Saudi gamer Sulaiman Hamza, the experience was both entertaining and educational.

“I love Roblox because you can explore different maps and play all kinds of games,” he told Arab News. “Today, we played on a blood donation map. It was fun because we could pretend to donate blood and help people.”

Sulaiman’s mother, Malak Assad, welcomed the idea, saying that educational experiences within video games could help children develop a greater understanding of social responsibility.

“I think it is a brilliant idea because it teaches children the importance of blood donation in a way they can understand and enjoy,” she told Arab News. “It also helps strengthen their sense of patriotism and encourages them to think about how they can contribute to their country.”