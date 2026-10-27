RIYADH: The Saudi Embassy has welcomed the inclusion of Saudi citizens in the US Global Entry program, describing it as another milestone in the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.

The embassy said: “The agreement reflects the depth of mutual trust and close cooperation between the two countries, particularly in security, border management and travel facilitation. It is a tangible step toward strengthening people-to-people ties and expanding connectivity between the two nations.”

Saudi citizens are now eligible to apply for Global Entry, a US Customs and Border Protection program that expedites entry for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.

Approved members will also qualify for TSA PreCheck benefits, streamlining travel at participating US airports.

The initiative reflects both countries’ commitment to practical cooperation that delivers tangible benefits to their citizens.

By facilitating travel while maintaining rigorous security standards, the program translates the strategic partnership into concrete initiatives.

The embassy said the milestone would strengthen ties between Saudi and American people. Easier travel will support educational, cultural, commercial and professional exchanges that underpin bilateral relations.

Saudi Arabia looks forward to continuing cooperation with the US to advance shared priorities, enhance connectivity and explore new opportunities to strengthen the partnership.

Diane J. Sabatino, executive assistant commissioner of CBP’s Office of Field Operations, said: “Travel should build bridges. By extending Global Entry eligibility to Saudi Arabian citizens, we are making international travel more seamless for trusted travelers while strengthening cooperation between our two countries. This milestone reflects our shared vision for secure and efficient travel.”

Saudi citizens can use the Trusted Traveler mobile app to apply for Trusted Traveler Programs, check membership status, schedule enrollment interviews, and manage or renew memberships.

Enrolled Global Entry members can also use the app to confirm their arrival in the US, helping streamline the airport experience.