JEDDAH: Two Saudi creatives from Effat University have been selected for an animation fellowship in Los Angeles, where they will receive professional training and mentorship to develop their filmmaking skills.

Effat University ambassadors Joanna Al-Fattani, an animator and multimedia designer, and Lama Maher Al-Sharhan, a filmmaker, have been selected for the LA26 Animation Intensive by the Sunflower Seed Foundation, in partnership with Maflam, a Saudi filmmaking training platform.

The fellowship, originally scheduled for 2026, is expected to take place in Los Angeles in 2027 after this year’s program was canceled. New dates have yet to be announced.

The one-week program will introduce Saudi filmmakers to professional animation production through industry-led training, practical exercises, mentorship and networking opportunities.

For Al-Sharhan, who studied Visual and Digital Production at Effat University, the opportunity represents an important step toward turning her interest in animation into a career focused on original storytelling.

“Growing up, animation was more than entertainment to me. It was a way of experiencing different worlds, cultures and emotions,” she told Arab News.

Joanna Al-Fattani. (Supplied)

Her ambitions have since shifted from appreciating animated films to creating her own, with a particular interest in stories inspired by Saudi and Arab families, and everyday experiences. She wants Saudi and Arab characters to take leading roles in animation rather than remain supporting figures or cultural references.

“There’s so much humor and warmth in Saudi households that audiences around the world could relate to. For me, the goal isn’t necessarily to make every story about Saudi culture — it’s to make great stories that happen to be Saudi.”

During the intensive, Al-Sharhan aims to gain a better understanding of the 3D animation production pipeline and how professional productions are managed. She is particularly interested in the roles of producers and directors, including how departments work together and how creative decisions are balanced with production budgets and deadlines.

Her long-term ambition is to direct and produce original films and series for audiences in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

Al-Fattani, meanwhile, traces her interest in animation to childhood, when she would spend hours drawing characters from animated shows and films. After studying Animation and Cinematic Arts at Effat University, she said her creative interests have evolved from character design and filmmaking to motion design and experiential storytelling. “What continues to drive me is visual storytelling’s ability to bring ideas to life, evoke emotion and connect people across cultures.

“I believe the true value of international fellowships lies not only in what we gain personally, but in what we bring home to help our creative community grow,” she added.

Al-Sharhan, commenting on the value of the fellowship, said: “Most importantly, I hope to share what I learn with other aspiring Saudi creatives, because opportunities like this become even more valuable when the knowledge reaches beyond the people who attended.”

For Al-Fattani, the experience could also help expand opportunities for emerging artists through mentorship and creative initiatives. She plans to apply the techniques gained to projects combining animation, film, motion design and experiential storytelling, while encouraging greater collaboration among local creatives.

As Saudi Arabia’s creative sector continues to develop, both filmmakers see opportunities for local talent to tell original stories and reach audiences beyond the Kingdom.

“I believe we have the talent and stories to create internationally successful animated productions. Now it’s about continuing to build the industry and opportunities around them,” Al-Sharhan said.