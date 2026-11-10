RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone call on Tuesday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



During the call, the two leaders discussed relations between their countries and ways to strengthen and develop joint cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Mitsotakis visited the Kingdom last month when he condemned attacks against Saudi Arabia and discussed discussed cooperation in the areas of connectivity, energy, and defense.