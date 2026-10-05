Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Senator Chris Murphy in Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations committees, was accompanied by a delegation during the meeting.

The two sides discussed Saudi-US relations and developments in regional and international affairs, as well as issues of mutual interest, SPA said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban also attended the meeting.