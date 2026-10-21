RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message for King Salman from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday.

The message was delivered to the crown prince by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed Saudi-Egyptian relations and opportunities to further strengthen them. They also discussed regional developments and the coordination of efforts regarding these matters.