RIYADH: Saudi customs authorities found 413,450 amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of canned fava beans entering the Kingdom from Jordan through Al-Haditha border crossing, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hamoud Al-Harbi, a spokesperson for the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, said the pills were discovered during a routine inspection of a truck at the northern land crossing.

The authority continued to work with the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control on efforts to enhance customs controls at land, sea and air ports and combat drug smuggling, he added.

Al-Harbi urged the public to report any suspected smuggling activities by calling the authority’s hotline on 1910, or emailing [email protected]. All reports are treated confidentially, the authority said, and financial rewards may be available for verified information.