RIYADH: A meeting between representatives of the countries of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement and Iranian officials began in Tehran on Monday, according to reports.



The Kingdom’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is leading a delegation to Tehran for the talks to help ease regional tensions, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for public diplomacy said on Monday.

Dr. Rayed Krimly said on his X account that Prince Khaled would participate in the meeting today alongside Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief, and Head of Turkish Intelligence Ibrahim Kalin.

The meeting will be held with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

Krimly said the visit is part of ongoing efforts by the Makkah pact states to deescalate the current situation and encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions. It also supports the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar and Pakistan.

يرأس صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وزير الدفاع، وفد المملكة للاجتماعات التي تستضيفها العاصمة الإيرانية طهران اليوم بين دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك مع المسؤولين من الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية. وذلك بمشاركة المشير/ عاصم منير، رئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني، والسيد/ إبراهيم قالن، رئيس الاستخبارات التركية، وسيلتقي ممثلوا دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك فخامة رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية مسعود بزشكيان، ومعالي الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي محسن رضائي. وتأتي الزيارة في إطار استمرار جهود دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك لخفض التصعيد بين أطراف الأزمة الحالية وتشجيع الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية، ودعم جهود الوساطة التي تقوم بها دولة قطر وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والتأكيد على الدور المحوري لدول اتفاقية مكة في استتاب أمن المنطقة واستقرارها والعمل مع كافة دول المنطقة في سبيل تحقيق ذلك الهدف. — AMB Dr. Rayed Krimly (@Rayedkrimly) October 26, 2026

The Saudi foreign Ministry also issued a statement, saying the defense minister's visit to Tehran aims "to encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions."

It also said the kingdom stresses the importance of opening "channels of negotiation to prevent a renewed military escalation in the region."

"The Kingdom reaffirms the pivotal role of the Makkah Agreement countries in maintaining security and stability in the region, and in working with all countries to ensure peace in the region and the world."