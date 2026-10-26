- Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is leading a delegation to Tehran.
- The meeting involves countries that are parties to the Makkah Agreement and Iran.
- This diplomatic effort is reported by a Saudi Foreign Ministry official to Al Arabiya.
RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is leading a delegation to Tehran for talks between countries party to the Makkah Agreement and Iran, as part of efforts to ease regional tensions, a Saudi Foreign Ministry official told Al Arabiya.