Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yasunari Morino in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.

Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Luwaihan Al-Anqari received Costa Rican Ambassador Francisco Chacon Hernandez, dean of the diplomatic corps in the UAE and Costa Rica’s nonresident ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

They exchanged cordial remarks and reviewed bilateral relations, the Saudi Embassy said in a statement on X.