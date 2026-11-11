Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati received British Permanent Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lindy Cameron in Riyadh on Tuesday.

They discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Minister for Multilateral International Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Stephen Charles Hitchen in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said.