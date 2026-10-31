NICOSIA: Saudi Ambassador to Cyprus Fawaz bin Abdulrahman Al-Shubaili recently attended a meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and heads of Arab diplomatic missions in Nicosia. The meeting happened during Abbas’ official visit to the Republic of Cyprus, the Saudi Embassy said in a post on X on Friday.

Al-Shubaili also received Mohammed Al-Nafati, charge d’affaires of the Libyan Embassy in Cyprus, at his office in Nicosia. During cordial talks, the ambassador congratulated him on assuming his duties and wished him success in his new role.