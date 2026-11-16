RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate phone calls with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Prince Faisal and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed current regional developments and efforts aimed at de-escalation and maintaining security and stability in the region.



The Kingdom’s foreign minister and Badr Abdelatty reviewed Saudi-Egyptian relations and explored ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields.



They also discussed current regional developments, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination and consultation, and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.