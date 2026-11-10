RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in a meeting on Tuesday between the Kingdom, Qatar, and the E4 group on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting being held in Paris.



The E4 group refers to France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.



During the meeting, participants discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, ongoing Houthi attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and the implications of these actions for regional security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The ministers also addressed diplomatic efforts to support mediation aimed at de-escalating tensions between between the United States and Iran and containing current regional crises.



The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening international coordination to secure regional maritime corridors to ensure the smooth flow of trade and the continuity of global supply chains.