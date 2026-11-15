JEDDAH: The Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Foundation and UNESCO have enrolled 110 participants in Arabic language courses for UNESCO staff, diplomats, international civil servants and members of the wider international community.

The courses run until December and are offered at three levels: beginner, elementary and intermediate. They aim to help non-native speakers improve their Arabic skills and promote wider use of the language in international settings.

Participants will also learn about Arabic history and cultural heritage, fostering linguistic diversity, cross-cultural dialogue and mutual understanding. They will receive certificates upon completing the courses in December, during World Arabic Language Day celebrations at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris.

The courses are part of UNESCO’s Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Program for the Arabic Language, launched in 2007 with support from the foundation’s founder, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

UNESCO received $3 million in initial funding to expand the use of Arabic through simultaneous interpretation, written materials and online media coverage.

In December 2016, UNESCO and the foundation signed a five-year strategic partnership worth $5 million to fund activities, events and publications promoting Arabic. UNESCO later announced a second phase of the program.

Through the partnership, UNESCO and the foundation aim to expand opportunities for non-native speakers to learn Arabic and strengthen its presence in international forums.

UNESCO also seeks to highlight the language and culture’s contributions to global knowledge and cultural exchange. The program promotes Arabic within UNESCO and its role in fostering cross-cultural communication.