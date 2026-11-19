RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel recently undertook a two-day official visit to Italy to strengthen bilateral relations, expand health cooperation and explore opportunities to establish strategic partnerships between the two countries.

During the trip, the minister held high-level meetings with Italian health sector officials and leaders to discuss cooperation in advanced and specialized healthcare, health investment, digital health, biotechnology and health workforce development.

The visit comes within the framework of the strong relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy and reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening partnerships, concluding agreements and exchanging knowledge to advance their health sectors and create opportunities for investment and innovation.