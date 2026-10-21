RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif reviewed operations at security forces headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday, inaugurating two command-and-control and cybersecurity centers and launching digital services for security personnel.

The center and security drone systems include seven specialized units and are linked to 13 other command-and-control centers across the forces’ branches throughout the Kingdom, said the ministry.

The center operates through an integrated system of electronic platforms and technologies to receive reports, manage and monitor field operations, and exchange security information. It aims to enhance response speed and coordination efficiency, working in tandem with the National Center for Security Operations. The center also uses drones equipped with artificial intelligence to support field surveillance and improve the efficiency of security operations within the forces’ areas of responsibility.

During the visit, the minister also inaugurated the cybersecurity center, responsible for protecting data and information, securing networks and devices, monitoring systems to identify and address vulnerabilities, and detecting and countering cyber threats in order to protect technical infrastructure and support business continuity.

He also launched services for security forces personnel facilities through the “Absher Internal” application, developed in cooperation with the Unified Development Center for Technology Affairs at the Ministry of Interior to streamline procedures and enable staff to access services electronically.

The minister reviewed the forces’ upgraded digital services and electronic systems, including the integration of the Mawared system with the Absher platform and the National Unified Access platform (Nafath), part of efforts to improve service efficiency and advance digital transformation.

The initiatives are part of the ministry’s efforts to attract national talent to the security sectors, promote digital transformation and enhance performance efficiency and service quality.