RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart on Thursday discussed strengthening security cooperation to address growing regional threats as the Iran-backed Houthis intensified attacks on the Kingdom.

During a phone call, Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s foreign minister, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to preventing Iraqi territory from being used to launch attacks against the Kingdom and neighboring countries.

The two ministers discussed recent attacks on Saudi Arabia during a phone call, with Hussein condemning strikes targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Iraq’s efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries to promote regional stability.

In a separate phone call, Prince Faisal discussed regional developments with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh, who condemned attacks threatening Saudi Arabia’s security and stability and reaffirmed Palestine’s support for the Kingdom’s efforts to protect its territory.

The two officials also discussed developments in the Palestinian territories and efforts to secure Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to SPA.