RIYADH: A Saudi medical team successfully completed an operation on Thursday to separate Tanzanian conjoined twins Laitience and Loveness, aged 2 years and 2 months, at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City.

The surgery took more than 14 hours and involved nine stages, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The operation was part of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief and head of the program’s medical and surgical team.

Al-Rabeeah said the operation was performed with the involvement of 44 consultants, specialists, nursing and technical staff with various medical specialties.

The team involved 44 consultants, specialists, nursing and technical staff.

The mother of the twins expressed her gratitude for the efforts of the medical team.

Al-Rabeeah said the twins arrived in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 27. Following their admission to the hospital, specialists conducted comprehensive medical examinations and held several consultations to assess their condition and determine the appropriate surgical approach.

Al-Rabeeah said the twins were joined at the pelvis and hips and share four lower limbs. They also share the lower part of the intestines, lumbar vertebrae, spinal column and spinal cord.

The procedure marks the fourth separation operation involving conjoined twins from Tanzania and the 75th operation conducted under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. (Via KSRelief)

They underwent a skin expansion procedure over several months to prepare them for the separation surgery.

According to Al-Rabeeah, the operation had an estimated success rate of 70 percent.

The procedure marks the fourth separation operation involving conjoined twins from Tanzania and the 75th operation conducted under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. Since its establishment in 1990, the program has cared for 160 twins from 29 countries across five continents.

Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on behalf of himself and the medical and surgical team, for their continued support of the program.

He said their support enabled the team to provide specialized medical care and improve the quality of life of the children it cared for.