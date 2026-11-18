RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of education, Yousef Al-Benyan, talked about the ways in which education in the Kingdom has been transformed under Saudi Vision 2030 to ensure it can meet future needs when he appeared at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

He highlighted in particular efforts by the government to strengthen educational institutions, boost their competitiveness, and expand international partnerships in academia and research, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification prioritizes education as a key pillar of development, with a focus on equipping students with the skills and knowledge they will need to navigate the job market and adapt to global competitiveness.

“Educational institutions must go beyond current labor market needs to anticipate future requirements,” Al-Benyan added.

In addition to providing access to quality higher education, universities should stimulate critical thinking and serve as a platform for international partnerships and academic exchange, he said. He described the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, which funds Saudi citizens to study at international universities, as a unique model of knowledge exchange that strengthened the Kingdom’s presence in the global education system.

His appearance at the event in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was part of an official visit to the US, during which he met the leaders of a number of American universities and other educational and research institutions.

He also met the Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, in Boston. They reviewed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the US in education and research, and discussed coordination between the Saudi Embassy in the US and the Ministry of Education.