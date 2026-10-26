JEDDAH: Saudi nursing student Danah Altalhi was having coffee at EL&N London in Terminal 3 of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh when the explosion occurred.

Sitting opposite a Starbucks outlet near gates 306–309, Altalhi recalled hearing an extremely loud sound followed by a powerful blast.

“A bright flash blinded me, and then thick smoke filled the area,” she told Arab News. “I immediately felt pain in my right shoulder and thigh, and I later learned that two pieces of shrapnel from the Houthi attack had injured me.”

Altalhi was rescued immediately and taken to the airport’s emergency room, where medical staff checked her vital signs. After confirming that she was stable, they arranged for an ambulance to take her to Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Hospital in Al-Sahafa.

She required urgent surgery for her injuries. “It was a painful experience, but I remain strong and grateful to be recovering,” she said.

Altalhi, who is from Jeddah and uses a cochlear implant, had traveled to Riyadh for an appointment related to the device when the attack occurred.

“Thankfully, the incident did not affect my cochlear implant,” she said. “However, it could have been much worse, as the implant is placed in my head. Any shrapnel injury to that area could have had devastating consequences.”

The experience tested her physically and emotionally, but she said it had also strengthened her determination to continue pursuing her goals.

“It was a difficult and unexpected experience, but it taught me the meaning of strength and patience. Most importantly, it reminded me to hold on to hope and keep moving forward, no matter the circumstances.

“Recovery has been both physical and emotional. Today, I face this experience with greater inner strength, stronger self-belief, and determination to continue my journey.”

She said hearing loss had presented challenges in her life, but she remained determined to pursue her ambitions.

“Returning to the field means that my injury will not define my future. I have faced challenges due to my hearing loss, but I have learned that determination and self-belief can overcome many barriers.”

Altalhi also expressed gratitude for the support she and her family received from Saudi authorities after the incident. She said they received daily calls to check on their well-being and were offered assistance with anything they needed.

“Saudi Arabia has always placed the safety and dignity of its citizens at the forefront. I am proud of my country and its institutions, and I have complete confidence in our leadership and the care given to Saudi citizens.”

She said the support had reassured her family during a difficult period and reinforced her pride in her country.

After her recovery, Altalhi travelled to Austria to attend the Advocates Summit hosted by MED-EL, a cochlear implant company.

“This is a meaningful opportunity to share my journey, inspire others, and represent my country internationally,” she said.

Altalhi hopes to use her experience to encourage people with disabilities to pursue their ambitions and not allow difficult circumstances to determine their future.