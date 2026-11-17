Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received Syrian Charge d’Affaires to Saudi Arabia Mohsen Mahbash at his office in Dammam on Tuesday.

The governor welcomed Mahbash to the region and exchanged cordial remarks with him. They also discussed matters of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In Brussels, Saudi Ambassador to Belgium Abdulrahman bin Qalil Al-Khudaydi received Javier Colomina, NATO’s special representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, at the Saudi Embassy on Monday.

The meeting covered a number of issues of common interest, the embassy said.