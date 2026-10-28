RIYADH: The president of the Saudi Water Authority inspected several water and infrastructure projects in Riyadh and the Eastern Region on Wednesday.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdul-Karim visited projects aimed at reducing energy consumption and increasing Riyadh’s daily water supply by around 1.2 million cubic meters, in order to see how they are progressing.

A key initiative is underway to transmit water through pipes from the Eastern Province to Riyadh, where water storage facilities are being built, to keep pace with urban and population growth. Water infrastructure developed and implemented by Saudi contracting companies has reduced energy consumption by more than 10 percent over the past four years, according to a statement seen by Arab News.

The Saudi Water Authority emphasized the importance of Saudi companies and their expertise in the projects, which supported the development of local skills.