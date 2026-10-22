GENEVA: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji met with Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan, UAE minister of state, on the sidelines of the Sixth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts in Sudan, in Geneva on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the latest developments in Sudan and ongoing efforts to address the situation, as well as regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Abdulmohsen Binkhothaila.