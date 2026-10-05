RIYADH: Saudi Water Authority President Abdullah Al-Abdulkareem inspected water projects in Aseer region, where 78 projects worth SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) are underway, to assess progress, SPA reported on Monday.

Al-Abdulkareem met Amr Al-Omari, acting CEO of the Aseer Region Development Authority, to discuss developing water infrastructure, enhancing sustainability and meeting the region’s population needs.

The meeting reviewed key projects to ensure a secure, uninterrupted water supply, improve service quality, meet growing demand and support implementation of the region’s strategy.

Al-Abdulkareem inspected projects belonging to Water Solutions Company, Water Transmission Company, National Water Company and the Saudi Irrigation Organization. He reviewed progress and the efforts of Saudi personnel implementing and operating the projects to serve residents and various sectors.

Alongside the 78 ongoing projects, six initiatives to improve water services have been completed. As part of service improvements, the average waiting time for water deliveries to locations not connected to the network has fallen to two hours.

The Aseer Region Development Authority is responsible for advancing integrated regional development, coordinating the work of development bodies and ensuring high-quality implementation of key infrastructure projects in the region.

The region’s mountainous terrain, with some areas reaching about 2,500 meters above sea level, requires specialized engineering and operational solutions adapted to its geography.

These solutions support pumping water to high-altitude communities while maximizing opportunities for energy savings and recovery.

Since 2023, the total length of the region’s water networks has increased by about 120 percent, while wastewater treatment plant capacity has risen by about 15 percent.

Water network coverage is expected to exceed 80 percent once these projects are completed, supporting development and tourism projects across the region.