JEDDAH: Saudis and residents have taken to social media to express pride in the Kingdom, pledge loyalty to its leadership and praise its armed forces in posts trending on X today following deadly Houthi attacks, alongside calls for national solidarity and to protect the country’s security.

Posts featured Saudi flags, national symbols and tributes to soldiers, alongside messages supporting King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Hashtags reflecting pride in the homeland and a commitment to defending the Kingdom also featured in the posts.

Social media influencer Khalid bin Abdullah described Saudi Arabia as a nation whose legacy, sovereignty and security must be protected.

“We take pride in our nation’s rich history and present achievements, and carry the responsibility of safeguarding its future for generations to come,” he wrote, expressing support for the Kingdom’s leadership and people.

Another user, Remiyeh, also shared her pride in Saudi Arabia’s history and present, while praying for the Kingdom’s continued security and stability.

“May God preserve Saudi Arabia’s strength, security and stability, and ensure a bright future for generations to come,” she wrote.

The online response also included messages of support from expatriates and other residents.

Mujeeb Rahman, a resident who posts about Saudi Arabia, described the country as “one heart” and “one nation,” declaring support for the crown prince and the Saudi armed forces.

Another user, Salman bin Malhi, wrote that he would stand against anyone who opposed his homeland and its leadership, describing his position as an unwavering commitment to the country.

Alongside messages of national pride, Saudi writer and businessman Abdulrahman bin Musaed Al-Saud, a former president of Al-Hilal football club, urged people to stand together amid regional tensions, warning against online exchanges that could deepen divisions and undermine solidarity.

In a post on X, he urged Saudi residents to unite, warning that arguments and insults on social media could create further divisions within the Gulf. He also cautioned that some accounts posing as Saudi users could be spreading provocative messages to stir tensions between Gulf countries, urging people not to assume that every post reflects the views of their fellow citizens.

“We should highlight what brings us together, not what divides us,” he wrote, adding that the current attacks on Saudi Arabia and the prospect of renewed regional conflict could affect neighboring countries as well.

“If we do not unite and stand together at this time, when will we?” he asked, urging users to be mindful of attempts to exploit online disputes and damage regional solidarity.

Another user, Sahm, praised the unity shown by Saudis in defending their country and leadership, saying attempts to divide the public and undermine confidence had been met with expressions of solidarity.

“Love for the homeland is not measured by what we say, but by what we stand firm on,” he wrote in Arabic, describing loyalty as a matter of honor and responsibility. He also expressed pride in the Kingdom’s leadership and people, praying for Saudi Arabia’s continued unity, security and stability.