JEDDAH: For years, competitive gaming in Saudi schools lived largely in the margins — tucked into after-school clubs, weekend tournaments and debates over screen time. Now, a new global championship is offering students across the Kingdom a chance to swap casual play for international glory, representing both their schools and their country.

EGAMES, billed by organizers as the first global esports competition open to all educational institutions — including government and private schools — is uniting student gamers worldwide through national qualifiers leading to international finals.

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Esports Federation has stepped in to back the rollout, organizing a national qualifying tournament where top school teams will battle for a spot at the inaugural finals, set for April 2027 at GEMS School of Research & Innovation in Dubai.

Across the Kingdom, the response has been swift. While several campuses already boast seasoned rosters and dedicated training spaces, others are exploring entry requirements to see how their students can join.

At the American International School of Jeddah, competitive gaming is woven into campus life. Innovation lead Mubeen Yaqub said that students regularly test their mettle in the Saudi Arabian Intra-Kingdom Activities Conference (SAIKAC) inter-school circuit.

“At AISJ, we offer esports as an after-school activity and club, and our students actively compete in SAIKAC,” he told Arab News.

To build family support, AISJ hosted parent information sessions unpacking the developmental benefits of structured gaming. Behind the scenes, the school partnered with DAIGON Esports — a provider of structured school gaming programs — to equip teachers running elementary after-school activities and upper-school clubs, anchored by a dedicated campus esports laboratory.

Across town at Jeddah Prep and Grammar School, competitive gaming has built steady momentum over the years, with squads competing regionally and internationally. Headmaster Raza Ali said the school has yet to enter EGAMES but is watching closely.

“We have participated in a number of international school esports competitions, with some encouraging results,” he said.

Those results include back-to-back runner-up finishes at the British Schools in the Middle East event and a SAIKAC championship hosted by AISJ, alongside registered interest in this year’s Council of British International Schools competition.

For Ali, the value lies beyond the scoreboard: “It encourages teamwork, communication, strategic thinking, problem-solving and resilience. It also provides an excellent platform for developing digital skills and engaging students in technology in a meaningful and collaborative way.”

As JPGS upgrades its facilities to support continued growth, Ali welcomes details on EGAMES’ format, featured games and Saudi qualifying process.

Similar enthusiasm is emerging in Riyadh and Dammam as educators channel students’ passion into structured skill-building.

Abdullah Sarhan, a Riyadh-based digital learning teacher, said: “Esports gives schools an opportunity to engage students through an activity they are already passionate about. When properly structured, it can help them manage pressure, make decisions, respect others and take responsibility within a team. The key is to balance gaming with academic commitments and provide appropriate guidance.”

The inaugural EGAMES finals will feature EA Sports FC 27, Rocket League and a Minecraft building tournament. Open to students enrolled during the 2026–2027 academic year, the event will include mixed-gender contests alongside male and female categories.

Competing teams will vie for the EGAMES World Champion title, medals, academic scholarships, Esports Nations Cup experiences and gaming equipment for school facilities.

Co-created by Varkey Group and the British Esports Federation with GEMS Education as an education partner, the Dubai finals will include an education summit covering esports education, digital skills, artificial intelligence, safeguarding and coaching.

The launch reflects surging domestic participation: More than 240,000 students competed in the Saudi School League in 2025, while the 2026 Saudi eLeague drew more than 22,000 players across 37 clubs.

Sunny Varkey, chairman and founder of Varkey Group and GEMS Education, said: “I would encourage schools across Saudi Arabia to register for this tournament and give their students the chance to develop their skills, showcase their creativity and compete on a global stage. Saudi Arabia has an extraordinary wealth of young creative and digital talent, and we want to help nurture that potential.”

Fahad Mohammed, a grade 12 student, said: “Gaming has always been something I’m passionate about, and EGAMES would be an exciting way to take that interest to a global level. Taking part would allow us to compete with students from other countries, see how they approach the games and learn new strategies. It would also give us the chance to challenge ourselves against players we might not otherwise get to meet.”

Schools interested in taking part can find registration details at www.egames.gg.