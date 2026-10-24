JEDDAH: Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrived in Jeddah on Saturday. He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi and several officials. The two countries aim to further boost their relations at all levels.

The Kingdom has affirmed the sovereignty of Somalia over its entire territory. Riyadh has rejected anything that compromises Somalia’s security and stability.

The two countries are working to ensure the security of international waterways and freedom of navigation.