RIYADH: South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung condemned Houthi attacks targeting civilian facilities in the Kingdom during a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed Saudi-South Korean relations and ways to further develop them across various fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a separate call with the crown prince, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also condemned hostile Houthi attacks on the Kingdom, affirming Spain’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed and Sanchez discussed relations between their countries and ways to strengthen them across various fields, SPA said.

The crown prince also offered his condolences to Sanchez after 69 people died in a high-speed train collision on Wednesday.

One of Europe’s deadliest rail disasters this century struck south of Madrid on Wednesday morning when a service by Spanish state operator Renfe ploughed into the back of a stationary train belonging to private Spanish company Iryo.

The crown prince wished the injured a speedy recovery and Sanchez expressed his gratitude for the kind sentiments.

Prince Mohammed also held a call with Romanian President Nicusor Dan. The latest developments in the region and international events were discussed during the call.