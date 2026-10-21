RIYADH: Three people died after separate attacks on an airport and oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s Easter Province, authorities said.

Falling debris from the successful interception of a drone targeting a processing facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two others, the Kingdom’s energy ministry said.

An attack on King Fahd Airport in Dammam on Wednesday killed two people and left eight others injured, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said early Thursday.

The Energy Ministry, in a statement, said: “The attempted attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals, a Filipino and a Nepali, and injuries to two others.”

The Shaybah incident resulted in a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oil field, outside the facility’s perimeter, the ministry said. Operations were unaffected, it added.

A Pakistani and an Indian resident were also injured in the incident at the oil facility.

Separately, four drones were shot down over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said early on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the coalition said it intercepted seven drones launched toward the Kingdom, including in the Madinah region home to the Prophet’s Mosque.

"Four drones launched towards the Kingdom have been intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki posted on X, adding in a second post that the interceptions took place in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, as well as Madinah.

Al-Maliki later said another drone had been intercepted, also in the Eastern Province.

On Wednesday evening, the coalition announced it had intercepted a sixth drone launched by the Houthis toward the southern region and a seventh drone toward the Eastern Province.