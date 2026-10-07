RIYADH: Three people, including two women, were killed and dozens injured in attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.

A Moroccan woman and an Algerian woman were killed in an attack on Tuesday on Abha International Airport in Asir province, which borders Yemen.

The strike injured 28 people, some severely, including a Bangladeshi and Filipino, the authority said.

The attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Wednesday killed a Sudanese man and injured eight people, including two Egyptians, and one Pakistani.

All of the injured were immediately transferred to hospital, the authority said.

The two attacks also caused damage to the airports, which the authority said it was working to assess.

The authority said it would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and workers, and maintain the security and safety of the civil aviation system in the Kingdom.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the coalition to support Yemen’s sovereignty said Saudi air defenses shot down a Houthi ballistic missile north of Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki confirmed later in the evening that the launch platform used for the attack was destroyed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, while the militants were preparing for an imminent attack against the Kingdom.