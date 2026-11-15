RIYADH: Two drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis were intercepted and destroyed in the Makkah region, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday afternoon.

Another drone was also intercepted and destroyed in the Madinah region, the coalition’s spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Early on Sunday, the coalition said two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh were destroyed.

A Saudi Civil Defense alert sounded at 4:08 a.m., warning Riyadh residents of an incoming aerial threat. Three loud explosions were heard minutes later before authorities issued an all-clear notification.

The coalition also intercepted three drones launched toward the Eastern Province.

The latest attacks follow a series of Houthi strikes against Saudi airports, military installations and energy infrastructure, including a recent attack that damaged an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh’s financial district.

The Eastern Province, home to most of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas reserves and Aramco’s headquarters, has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks.

The Houthis have also repeatedly targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other Saudi airports.