RIYADH: Two Mongolian saker falcons sold for a combined SR550,000 ($147,000) at the opening auction of the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, highlighting strong demand among falconry enthusiasts in the Kingdom.

A young saker falcon was sold for SR150,000, while an adult bird fetched SR400,000 after competitive bidding, according to Akhbaar24.

The Mongolian saker is particularly valued for its large size, broad wingspan and endurance, qualities that have made it one of the most sought-after falcons in the region. (SPA)

The exhibition has a section dedicated to Mongolian falcons for the second successive year, reflecting their growing appeal among Saudi falconers.

The Mongolian saker is particularly valued for its large size, broad wingspan and endurance, qualities that have made it one of the most sought-after falcons in the region. Its varied plumage, ranging from light tones to dark brown shades, also contributes to its value, with individual characteristics often influencing auction prices.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Mongolian falcons are prized for their ability to adapt to harsh environments and their responsiveness to training, traits that have strengthened their reputation among breeders and hunters alike.

The strong opening-day sales built on the momentum of previous editions of the exhibition and reflect the continued popularity of falconry, a tradition deeply rooted in Saudi culture.

The exhibition has a section dedicated to Mongolian falcons for the second successive year, reflecting their growing appeal among Saudi falconers. (SPA)

Visitors were able to inspect the birds before the auction, with the event drawing participants and enthusiasts from across the Kingdom and abroad.

Organizers say the exhibition continues to serve as a platform connecting Saudi falconers with the wider international falconry community.

Saudi Arabia has long maintained close ties with Mongolia in the falcon trade. The relationship dates back to the 1990s, when the Kingdom became one of the main destinations for exported Mongolian saker falcons.

According to International Wildlife Consultants Ltd., Saudi Arabia imported 116 falcons from Mongolia in 1997, laying the foundations for a relationship that has continued to grow over the past three decades.