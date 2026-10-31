ATLANTA: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed an agreement on Friday establishing a framework for US participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

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According to SPA, the agreement confirms the US as an “official participant” in Expo 2030 Riyadh and provides a formal framework for both countries to advance preparations for the global event.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reviewed strategic ties between their countries during their meeting in Atlanta. (SPA)

The accord also underscores Expo 2030 Riyadh’s objective of strengthening international cooperation and deepening partnerships with participating countries ahead of the six-month exhibition.

Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar attended the meeting.

Saudi Arabia secured the right to host Expo 2030 in November 2023 after winning the bid during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris. Riyadh received 119 of 165 eligible votes in the first round, defeating bids from Busan in South Korea and Rome in Italy.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is scheduled to run from Oct. 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

The event will focus on three sub-themes: “A Different Tomorrow,” highlighting science, innovation and technological advancement; “Climate Action,” centered on sustainability and the transition to renewable energy; and “Prosperity for All,” promoting inclusive growth and balanced development.

Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar attended the meeting between the Saudi and US foreign ministers on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta. (SPA)

The exhibition will be held on a dedicated six-million-square-meter site north of Riyadh near the King Salman International Airport development. Organizers expect participation from more than 195 countries and international organizations, with visitor numbers projected to exceed 40 million.

The master plan features a ring-based layout designed to provide participating nations with equal visibility and access, while transport links including the Riyadh Metro, express bus networks and the expanded airport are intended to facilitate high-capacity public transit access.

Saudi authorities have also said the Expo is being developed as a net-zero carbon event powered by clean energy and supported by green corridors and passive-shading infrastructure.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is widely viewed as a global showcase for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation agenda, with the project expected to support tourism growth, infrastructure development, transport connectivity and international business partnerships.

The event will be the first World Expo hosted by Saudi Arabia and the second registered World Expo staged in the Gulf region after Expo 2020 Dubai, which drew more than 24 million visits.