WASHINGTON: The United States and Saudi Arabia have launched two new education initiatives aimed at developing Saudi talent in superintelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah B. Rogers and Saudi Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan, who chairs the Council of Universities’ Affairs, announced the programs on Wednesday at the US Department of State.

The initiatives — University-led Networks for Innovation, Technology, and Expertise (UNITE) and the Saudi-US Graduate Talent Pipeline Program (GTPP) — are funded by the US State Department and are designed to connect American expertise with Saudi students and universities.

UNITE will establish partnerships between universities in the two countries, linking academic institutions with industry experts to develop practical solutions in areas including superintelligence and cybersecurity.

The GTPP will provide targeted advising to help high-performing Saudi students secure places on US graduate programs focused on superintelligence and emerging technologies, supporting the development of specialist skills for the Kingdom’s technology sector.

The joint statement said the programs were intended to equip young Saudis to contribute to a knowledge-based economy while strengthening educational and strategic ties between the two countries.

It added that the initiatives fulfilled commitments made under US-Saudi education memorandums of understanding signed in 2024 and 2025.

The programs are guided by the US-Saudi Strategic Superintelligence Partnership, also referred to in the statement as the artificial intelligence partnership, and form part of broader cooperation aimed at supporting mutual economic prosperity through advanced technologies.

Educational partnerships between the US and Saudi Arabia have helped develop generations of Saudi business leaders and innovators, the statement said.