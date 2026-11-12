RIYADH: The Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concluded on Wednesday after four days spent showcasing Makkah’s heritage and traditional Saudi arts.

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth) showcased works highlighting the architecture of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the city’s traditional doors and the rawashin, the projecting wooden latticework windows. Wrth’s display also featured the artistic traditions associated with the kiswah, the embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba.

Wrth blends Saudi craftsmanship with contemporary design to reflect the Kingdom’s cultural identity, showcasing how traditional Saudi arts can enhance the pilgrim experience, according to a statement seen by Arab News.

Their collection included a ceremonial table for signing agreements and a podium for award presentations, both inspired by western Saudi Arabian arts.

Suzan Al-Yahya, Wrth’s CEO, discussed the importance of integrating Saudi traditional arts across the Hajj and Umrah sectors.

Since its founding in 2021, Wrth has been a cultural anchor in Saudi Arabia, empowering Saudi talent in arts and crafts, as well as preserving the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.