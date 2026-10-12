RIYADH: The Saudi Paralympic team has intensified its preparations for the 5th Asian Para Games, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan, from Oct. 18-24.

The Saudi team will be made up of 41 athletes competing in eight sports; athletics, badminton, boccia, road and track cycling, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

Saudi Arabia has won 27 medals in its previous participations in the Asian Para Games; seven gold, 13 silver, and seven bronze. Six of those medals were won in the 2010 Guangzhou Games, four in Incheon in 2014, eight in Jakarta in 2018, and nine in Hangzhou in 2022.