RIYADH: As the countdown to the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games continues, the local organizing committee has announced strategic partnerships with global brands in Hilton Group, NOVA, Xingpai, Energia and Flags Entertainment.

Held every four years, AIMAG is one of Asia’s leading multi-sport events, bringing together over 4500 athletes from across the continent to compete in a diverse range of indoor and martial arts disciplines.

In line with the spirit of the games, the sixth edition will welcome athletes from the 45 competing National Olympic Committees, with the newly revealed games partners supporting in elevating the wider athlete and guest experience in Riyadh from Dec. 11-21, 2026.

Moneerah Al-Sudairy, CEO of the 6th AIMAG, said: “The strategic partnerships announced today represent an important milestone in our ongoing preparations as we look ahead to delivering a historic edition that welcomes Asia to the heart of Riyadh. As we prepare to host delegations from 45 National Olympic Committees across Asia, we are committed to applying the highest global standards to ensure an exceptional experience for athletes, teams and spectators here in Saudi Arabia.”

As the official hospitality partner to the Riyadh games, Hilton will welcome guests from across Asia to the Kingdom’s capital, providing accommodation services to delegations and athletes across its various locations in Riyadh throughout the games. Hilton currently operates 27 hotels in Saudi Arabia, with 91 more in development. This partnership reinforces Hilton’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

On the field of competition, Xingpai Snooker joins as the official Global Billiards partner to Riyadh 2026, ensuring best-in-class facilities and playing equipment are used as Asia’s brightest young snooker stars take to the floor in Riyadh.

Playing an important role in ensuring high performance, Nova joins as the official water partner, providing hydration to fuel world-class performance across the games’ 122 events for athletes and spectators.

Away from the action, Flags Entertainment joins as an official partner to the games, supporting the wider guest experience in Riyadh and representing the warm Saudi hospitality across each venue in December.

The sixth edition of AIMAG will be powered by Energia, as an official energy partner to the games. As a frequent partner to the Kingdom’s sporting spectacles, Energia will play a pivotal role in powering the various venues and guest experiences of Riyadh 2026.

The 2026 edition of AIMAG will bring together over 4500 athletes from 45 participating nations, competing across 18 unique sports in the Kingdom’s capital. Held in Riyadh this December, the games represent a key pillar in the national sporting strategy in line with Vision 2030.