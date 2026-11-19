DUBAI: The FIA Karting Arrive and Drive World Cup will continue to open up the sport to a wider pool of international competitors by reducing the traditional barriers to entry, says FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The competition’s second edition begins on Thursday with 78 drivers from 37 nations in action at the LYL International Circuit in Selangor, Malaysia, Asia’s largest karting venue.

The four-day event, hosted by Motor Sports Singapore, will see junior (12-14) and senior (14-18) drivers compete in standardized Kosmic Mercury karts with Vortex SV engines, provided by OTK Group and Vega Tyres.

The format reduces costs for competitors while keeping the emphasis on driver skill, reinforcing the FIA’s commitment to making motorsport more accessible, encouraging wider participation and developing the next generation of talent.

Ben Sulayem believes the recent emergence of Kimi Antonelli as the youngest-ever F1 world driver’s champion is perfectly timed to increase the impact of the Arrive and Drive World Cup as an exciting new chapter for grassroots motorsport. The 20-year-old Italian enjoyed a successful karting career before breaking into F1.

“The FIA Karting Arrive and Drive World Cup is one of the flagship events on the international karting calendar, building on the success of its inaugural edition and demonstrating the exciting potential of this innovative format,” said Ben Sulayem.

“Returning to the LYL International Circuit in Malaysia, the competition continues to showcase how Arrive and Drive is transforming karting by reducing barriers to entry, increasing affordability and ensuring that talent remains the defining factor on track.”

He added: “This event provides an important platform for emerging drivers from around the world to demonstrate their abilities and take the next step in their sporting careers. As we continue to strengthen the pathway from grassroots to the highest levels of our sport, initiatives such as Arrive and Drive play a vital role in identifying and developing the champions of the future."

Ben Sulayem is aware of the need to open up motorsport to a larger young audience worldwide and believes karting plays an important role. This was his motivation for founding the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup in 2020.

Among the young hopefuls chasing success in Malaysia over the next three days is Bahrain-based Vedant Menon, who qualified for the senior class as a top finisher at the Arrive and Drive Asia-Pacific Championships at the Circuit of Macau Coloane in September.

Leading finishers in the continental championships in Europe and South America also qualified for the world cup, while the remaining grid places were allocated to individual drivers through a wildcard process.

Driver development is a core focus of the event, with pre-race workshops covering driver safety, nutrition, anti-doping and media training.