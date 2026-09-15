The countdown to the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games 2026 in Riyadh has begun, with fewer than 90 days remaining until the competition gets underway in the Saudi capital from Dec. 11-21.

As preparations for the continental event enter their advanced stages, attention across Asia will soon turn to the 2026 Asian Games Nagoya, which represents an important milestone, with Riyadh set to host Asia’s best athletes this December. With the two major events taking place within a short period of one another, a significant number of Asia’s athletes are expected to compete at both games.

With athletes from 45 countries in Japan expected to compete again in the Saudi capital in December, the games in Nagoya represent an important competitive stop for Asian athletes and national teams before they head to Riyadh for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The connection between the two games forms part of a packed year for Asian sport, with many of the continent’s athletes continuing their journey from Nagoya to Riyadh. It reflects the diversity of sport across Asia and the scale of participation, while offering fans the opportunity to follow some of the continent’s leading athletes across two consecutive major Asian sporting events in 2026.

As Asian national teams and National Olympic Committees prepare for the competition in Nagoya, the Riyadh 2026 Organizing Committee continues its preparations to host the games, progressing across all operational and organizational areas to deliver a seamless and high-quality experience for athletes, delegations, spectators and the media.

Muneerah Al-Sudairi, CEO of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Riyadh 2026, said: “With now less than 90 days to go until the games begin in Riyadh, we are entering an important phase of our preparations. Work is progressing at pace across all organizational and operational areas to ensure we deliver an experience worthy of Asia’s athletes and of Saudi Arabia’s growing position as a host of major international sporting events.

“The Asian Games in Nagoya represent an important milestone on the road to Riyadh, not only for the athletes, many of whom we look forward to welcoming again in December, but also for us as an organizing committee.

“Nagoya will provide an important opportunity to observe the operational and organizational experience firsthand, learn from it and exchange knowledge with the wider Asian sporting community, as we continue our preparations to welcome Asia to Riyadh.”

Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its presence on the global sporting stage by organizing and hosting a growing number of major continental and international events across a wide range of sports.

It reflects the rapid development and unprecedented support of the Kingdom’s sports sector, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s position as a global sporting destination and advancing the objectives of Vision 2030 to build a sustainable sports sector, increase participation in sport, enhance quality of life, and expand the economic and social impact of sport.