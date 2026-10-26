DUBAI: Burj2Burj, Dubai’s iconic half marathon, has revealed a new route for its fourth edition on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Runners will start at Coca-Cola Arena against the backdrop of Downtown Dubai’s skyline. The route will turn toward the coast, along Jumeirah Beach Road and finally to the finish line within sight of Burj Al-Arab.

The 21.1-km race, which starts at 6:30 a.m., takes in Dubai’s most recognizable landmarks along the way, including Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Burj Al-Arab.

The new route is part of a bigger Burj2Burj weekend that builds on previous editions, providing runners and fans with an immersive three-day experience ahead of race day.

A three-day Burj2Burj Expo opens at Coca-Cola Arena on Jan. 21 with a Mini Marathon for children and a signing ceremony with an elite field of the world’s top runners on Jan. 23. The main race will take place the next morning.

Burj2Burj is one of the fastest-growing races in the region. The first edition in 2024 drew almost 4,000 runners. That rose to over 10,000 in 2025 and nearly 16,000 in 2026, when the race sold out.

Last year’s field included 172 nationalities, 30 percent from overseas, over 700 Emirati runners, and nearly 40 percent women.

Organizers are seeing continued growth in 2027, with fast-selling entries consolidating Burj2Burj’s position as one of the largest single-distance races in the Middle East.

Warrick Mac Nicol, founder of Burj2Burj and CEO of Worlds Iconic Events, said recently: “Anyone who has run Burj2Burj will tell you about the moment you see Dubai’s iconic skyline for the first time. With this new route, we’ve built the whole race around that feeling while elevating the athletes’ experience.

“Burj2Burj was built by runners, for runners. More than 15,000 people from 172 nationalities lined up with us last year, and a huge number of them were running their first half marathon. The best thing we can give runners is a course that feels like Dubai from the first step to the last.”

Burj2Burj holds World Athletics Gold Label status, and the course is fast and mostly flat.

Runners start in corrals from 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, grouped by expected finish time, with pacers in every group, and accurate split timing and various entertainment activations along the route.

The race is organized in conjunction with Dubai Police, who manage road closures, and the full course is covered by specialist medical teams.

“Delivering Burj2Burj to a global standard would not be possible without Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, RTA, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality,” said Mac Nicol.

“Burj2Burj is grateful for an ecosystem of support from local and global partners including ASICS, JTC Group, La Roche-Posay and Corona Cero.”

For runners stepping up to the distance for the first time, a dedicated training program is available, supported by a team of 21 Burj2Burj ambassadors from the UAE and around the world.

The race will be broadcast live on Burj2Burj’s own YouTube channel and across selected global broadcasters, taking Dubai’s skyline to running audiences across the UAE, the GCC and beyond.

The Mini Marathon takes place at the Burj2Burj Expo on Saturday, Jan 23, at 8 a.m. for children aged 3 to 12. It is an untimed 1-km event and parents are welcome to run alongside children, with every finisher receiving a medal.